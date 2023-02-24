Saxophonist Aaron McCoy Jr. performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live
Posted at 11:54 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 11:54:49-05
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Saxophonist and Virginia native Aaron McCoy Jr. takes the Coast Live stage to perform two original songs, "Tre" and "I Luv You," from his EP "MXD Signals."
Follow Aaron on instagram @saxoholic1
Facebook: facebook.com/aaron.mccoy.716
Listen to "MXD Signals" on Spotify!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.