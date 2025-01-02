Slime Fun ASMR on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, is believed to relieve anxiety and stress symptoms. For others, it’s a fun way to attract likes with millions of views on social media. April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally decided to use slime for their ASMR experiment on Coast to see what's gathering all the buzz on social networks.
