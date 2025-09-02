Southern Bank Business Spotlight: NC lawyers talk HOA, personal injury cases on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Attorney's Phil Hornthal and Johnny Hallow with Partner, Hornthal, Riley, Ellis, and Maland LLP discuss different cases they specialize in for their clients in North Carolina, including cases dealing with personal injury and homeowner's associations.

To learn more about Hornthal, Riley, Ellis, and Maland LLP, visit www.hrem.com.

The Southern Business Spotlight is our monthly meeting to discuss topics of interest to local companies and non-profits, presented by Southern Bank.

www.southernbank.com