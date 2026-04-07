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Southern Bank Business Spotlight: Tidewater Staffing on Coast Live

Tidewater Staffing President Jay Prock explains how the company serves local vendors with highly skilled temp labor on Coast Live.
Southern Bank Business Spotlight: Tidewater Staffing on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jay Prock, President of Tidewater Staffing, joins Coast Live to explain how the company places highly skilled temp workers in maritime and warehouse positions all around Hampton Roads, prioritizing safety and security.

Tidewater Staffing
Virginia Shipyard & Warehouse Staffing Experts

  • Shipyard / Ship Repair
  • Warehouse & Logstics
  • Manufacturing

Corporate (757) 543-0100
1000 Poindexter St., Chesapeake
www.tidewaterstaffing.com

The Southern Business Spotlight is our monthly meeting to discuss topics of interest to local companies and non-profits, presented by Southern Bank.
www.southernbank.com

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