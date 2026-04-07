Southern Bank Business Spotlight: Tidewater Staffing on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jay Prock, President of Tidewater Staffing, joins Coast Live to explain how the company places highly skilled temp workers in maritime and warehouse positions all around Hampton Roads, prioritizing safety and security.

Tidewater Staffing

Virginia Shipyard & Warehouse Staffing Experts



Shipyard / Ship Repair

Warehouse & Logstics

Manufacturing

Corporate (757) 543-0100

1000 Poindexter St., Chesapeake

www.tidewaterstaffing.com

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