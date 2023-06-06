Summer safety for furry friends with Chesapeake Humane Society on Coast Live

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Emily Friedland from Chesapeake Humane Society joins Coast Live with adoptable dog "Lindsay" to discuss some easy steps you can take to make sure your pets have a safe and fun summer!

Chesapaeake Humane Society needs your help fostering adult dogs! To apply, visit chesapeakehumane.org/foster-a-pet.

Fill out an application online, and attend orientation with our foster coordinator!

Help a pet find their next "fur-ever" home at chesapeakehumane.org!

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com

