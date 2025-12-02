Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Support local shelters on Giving Tuesday with Chesapeake Humane Society on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emily Peck from Chesapeake Humane Society joins Coast Live on Giving Tuesday to share how folks can support animal shelters during the holidays.

Featured dog Coco and many more furry friends are up for adoption now at the shelter! To adopt your next pet, and support the shelter with donations, visit www.chesapeakehumane.org.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction
757-596-2526
kellysconstructioninc.com

