Supporting local animal shelters this holiday season with VBSPCA on Coast Live

Posted at 4:07 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 16:07:53-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski and adoptable kitten "Konnichiwa" from the Virginia Beach SPCA share some holiday gift ideas that you can pick up from the shelter's store, as well as other ways you can give back and support local animal shelters.

Giving Tuesday with the VBSPCA
Tuesday, November 28
Goal: $20,000
To donate, visit vbspca.com.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction
757-596-2526
kellysconstructioninc.com

