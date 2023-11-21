Supporting local animal shelters this holiday season with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski and adoptable kitten "Konnichiwa" from the Virginia Beach SPCA share some holiday gift ideas that you can pick up from the shelter's store, as well as other ways you can give back and support local animal shelters.

Giving Tuesday with the VBSPCA

Tuesday, November 28

Goal: $20,000

To donate, visit vbspca.com.

