Supporting local shelters in kitten season with Chesapeake Humane on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tracy Magro from Chesapeake Humane Society joins Coast Live with adoptable kitten "Thing 1" to share how you can help overwhelmed shelters during kitten season.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, upcoming events, and adopting your next pet, visit www.chesapeakehumane.org.

