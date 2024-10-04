The best spooky decorations from Harygul's Halloween on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — D. Nachnani and Heather Lakhani from Harygul's Halloween join Coast Live to show off all of the best decorations from "Haunt-o-rama" to help folks in Hampton Roads celebrate Halloween to the fullest!

Harygul's Halloween is hosting special events this spooky season:



October 9th: Harygul's Halloween Give Blood Get Blood with the American Red Cross at Lynnhaven Mall! Come on out to donate blood and Harygul's Halloween will give every presenting donor a FREE tube of fake stage blood and an exclusive deal to use at any of our locations.

October 12th- Harygul's Halloween Face-Off- Catch some of the very best in local theatrical makeup artists as they battle for this year's title

October 25th - Harygul's Halloween Costume Contest at the Wicked 10k

October 26th- Harygul's Halloween Pawchella Pet Adoption event and Pet costume contest with The Virginia Beach SPCA. Help us save 100 lives through pet adoption!

Harygul's Halloween has three convenient locations! Visit www.HalloweenPlanet.com to find the store closest to you.

