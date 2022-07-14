The First Images from the James Webb Space Telescope on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- NASA gives us a first look at the highly anticipated images from the James Webb Space Telescope. We chat live with project scientist Klaus Potoppidan. To see more visit www.jwst.nasa.gov.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 07:24:16-04
