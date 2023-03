HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh Copeland of The Hurrah Players joins Coast Live to share a special musical preview of the east coast premiere of "Finding Nemo Jr.," coming to Hampton Roads beginning March 17!

The Hurrah Players present Disney & Pixar's "Finding Nemo Jr."

March 17-19, 2023

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach

March 25, 2023

The Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts

hurrahplayers.com