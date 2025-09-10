The Keys to Online Safety on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Snapchat is launching a new interactive online safety program tailored for teens and their parents. Snap’s Head of Safety Operations Outreach, Rachel Hochhauser explained to Coast’s audience how the program works and why it is a vital resource for families as students return to school.

The Keys educates teens about four major online threats they may encounter: bullying, illicit drug sales, sharing nudes and intimate images, and sextortion. It also teaches specific skills for staying safe on Snapchat.

