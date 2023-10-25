The Newport News Greek Festival returns with food, fun and culture on Coast Live

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dr. Bobby Garofalis joins Coast Live to share a look at the events, food and Greek culture that will be on display at the Newport News Greek Festival: Fall Edition, October 26-28, 2023.
Newport News Greek Festival
Saints Constantine and Helen
Greek Orthodox Church
60 Traverse Road, Newport News
Free Admission & Parking
Thursday, October 26: 4 - 9 p.m.
Friday, October 27: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, October 28: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
NewportNewsGreekFestival.org