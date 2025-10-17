Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This year's hottest costumes at Harygul's Halloween on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Olivia Roos and Lola Goodloe from Harygul's Halloween join Coast Live to show off some of the most popular costumes for this Halloween, paired with accessories, makeup kits and everything you need!

Check out Harygul's Face-off Halloween Makeup Contest, Sunday October 19 at 11 a.m. at the Chesapeake Harygul's location, in collaboration with Hunt Club Farm!

Visit www.HalloweenPlanet.com to find your costume, or visit the Harygul's location near you!

Harygul’s Halloween Planet Greenbrier
1412 Greenbrier Pkwy, Suite 104, Chesapeake, VA
(Crossways Shopping Center across from Greenbrier Mall)
(757)692-6344

Harygul’s Halloween Planet Hilltop
614 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
(Across from McDonald’s)
(757)424-0584

Paid for by Harygul's Halloween.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

