Tips for running with your dog on Coast Live

Posted at 10:45 AM, Mar 22, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS. Va. - Dogs can make great running buddies, and there are several benefits to logging your miles together! But before you grab your pup's leash and head out the door, there are some health and safety concerns to think through. Mandi Kowaleski with the Virginia Beach SPCA stops by Coast Live to share everything you need to know to turn man's best friend into a running buddy.

