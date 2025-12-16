Toys for Pets on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Just like kids love receiving toys for Christmas, so do your pets, but you must be careful what kind of toys you buy them, just like your kids.

Toys with strings or detachable parts may be ruff on your pet's belly and cause a trip to the pet ER. We spoke with some experts from the Virginia Beach SPCA to break down good toys from the bad ones for your fur babies.

