U.S. Futaba celebrates 3 generations of family business with new Norfolk location on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Business Development Manager Charlie Fournell-Ferrall and Administrative Manager Hanna Fournell from U.S. Futaba, Inc. join Coast Live to discuss how their family-owned business fits into the pipeline of woodworking and home construction projects in Hampton Roads, and what has given them the longevity for over 40 years of success.

U.S. Futaba, Inc.

909 W. 25th St.

Norfolk, VA 23517

(877) 293-0584

www.usfutaba.com

The Southern Business Spotlight is our monthly meeting to discuss topics of interest to local companies and non-profits, presented by Southern Bank.

www.southernbank.com