Understanding insurance and real estate with Iron Valley on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Kelly Gau from The Torcia Team of Goosehead Insurance and Andy Nelson from Iron Valley Real Estate join Coast Live to explain the role that insurance plays in the home-buying process, and share some of the most important things to be mindful of when purchasing a property.

Andy Nelson

Managing Partner of Chesapeake Office / Realtor® / US Navy Veteran

336.327.6492

IronValley757.com

IG: @IronValley757

Kelly Gua

Office Manager, The Torcia Team of Goosehead Insurance

(757) 994-8288| Direct

(757) 785-0448| Office

goosehead.com

facebook.com/GooseheadInsuranceTorciaAgency

Paid for by Iron Valley Real Estate

ironvalleyrealestate.com