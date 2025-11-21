Understanding Virginia's Insurance Marketplace during open enrollment on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Keven Patchett, director of Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace, joins Coast Live to explain how Virginians can ensure they have the coverage they need during open enrollment.

Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace — the Commonwealth’s official state-based health insurance exchange — will start the plan year 2026 Open Enrollment Period on November 1, 2025. The Open Enrollment Period, which runs through January 30, 2026, is the only period throughout the year when Virginians can sign up for health insurance without experiencing a qualifying life event (such as getting married or divorced, having a baby, or losing health insurance).



Virginians can explore a wide range of high-quality health insurance plans that provide comprehensive benefits to meet diverse needs — including preventative care, hospitalizations, mental health services, prescription drugs, care for pregnancy and childbirth, and emergency services. Virginians should enroll by December 31, 2025, for coverage effective January 1, 2026, or by January 30, 2026, for coverage effective February 1, 2026.



Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace was designed by Virginians, for Virginians. Since launching in 2023, the platform has helped more than 400,000 Virginians enroll in high-quality health insurance plans. With more than 3,000 certified local assisters and agents across the Commonwealth, and translation services for over 15 languages, the Marketplace is ready to help all Virginians who qualify find the health insurance they need.



Paid for by Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace.

Visit marketplace.virginia.gov for more information.