Water safety for pets this summer with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live with adoptable dog "Dolly Parton" to share some information about how to keep your pets safe around water during the hot summer!

Check out VBSPCA's "Beach Buddies" program!

Take an adoptable dog out for the day

Mondays & Wednesdays

Suggested donation: $10

Register at vbspca.com/beach-buddies

