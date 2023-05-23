Watch Now
Water safety for pets this summer with VBSPCA on Coast Live

Posted at 6:22 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 18:22:34-04

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live with adoptable dog "Dolly Parton" to share some information about how to keep your pets safe around water during the hot summer!

Check out VBSPCA's "Beach Buddies" program!
Take an adoptable dog out for the day
Mondays & Wednesdays
Suggested donation: $10
Register at vbspca.com/beach-buddies

