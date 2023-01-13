Wedding gowns for all women with "Bridal Babes" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ashley and Charles Young join Coast Live to discuss their business Bridal Babes, which got a boost on the TV show "Shark Tank" and creates bold, curve-hugging designs for bridesmaids’ dresses and wedding gowns.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 17:19:38-05
