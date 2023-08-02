Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

West Shore Home provides beautiful bath remodels on Coast Live

Posted at 4:33 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 16:33:52-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Brian Keeler walks us through how West Shore Home can revamp your bath and shower with stylish designs, improving safety and accessibility while eliminating deep-rooted health risks under the surface.

Paid for by West Shore Home
757-992-8417
westshorehome.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV