Williamsburg Live on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Williamsburg Live returns to the Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg June 25 - 28 this year and adds an additional night of musical entertainment.

It’s Virginia Arts Festival and Visit Williamsburg's big kick off to summer weekend, and the lineup is stacked with Wynonna Judd, Melissa Etheridge, Alison Krauss & Union Station, and more.

Williamsburg Live

June 25 - 28

Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, Tickets at vafest.org

757-282-2822

Presented by: Virginia Arts Festival