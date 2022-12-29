Crews recover body of missing 70-year-old woman in the James River

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Crews recovered the body of a woman reported missing from Powhatan during a search along the James River at Tucker Park on Wednesday.

According to the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office, 70-year-old Malana Patricia Weaver was reported missing on Tuesday. She was last seen leaving her home on Monday and her vehicle was found at Tucker Park on Tuesday.

Deputies said witnesses reported seeing Weaver walking along the James River on Tuesday.

Crime Insider sources said crews searched the area for hours with boats and a helicopter.

Her body will be transported to the Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

Powhatan County Sheriff's Office Malana Patricia Weaver

