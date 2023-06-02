Dev Shah, an eighth grader, wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, is the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner.

Shah spelled the word “psammophile” correctly to win the competition and will take home the prize of $50,000 and the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy.

This year’s competition began with 229 spellers. By Wednesday night, following the semifinals, 11 spellers were left.

During the finals Thursday night, two spellers were eliminated in the first round, misspelling their words. This included Sarah Fernandes of Omaha, Nebraska, and Pranav Anandh from Morton, Pennsylvania.

The second round was a word meaning round. Tarini Nandakumar from Texas was eliminated, leaving eight spellers in the competition.

In the third round, another spelling round, Arth Dalsania from California was eliminated.

Seven spellers continued on to round 4. Dhruv Subramanian and Vikrant Chintanaboina, both from California, and Aryan Khedkar from Michigan were also eliminated.

With four spellers left, Shradha Rachamreddy from California and Surya Kapu from Utah were eliminated in round 5. Kapu, who was in the finals last year, received a standing ovation from the crowd. Kapu and Rachamreddy tied for third.

Two spellers remained, Dev Shah, from Florida, and Charlotte Walsh, from Virginia. In the first round, with just two spellers remaining, Dev spelled his word right and Charlotte spelled her word incorrectly.

After another correct spelling, Dev Shah was able to take the trophy.

SEE MORE: Spelling Bee finalists zip into the final night of competition

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com