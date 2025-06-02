Pet adoption warning: Signs that a cute puppy or kitten may be fake

Looking to add a rare Maine Coon cat — or perhaps a purebred puppy — to your family?

Be careful when shopping online, as scammers are targeting pet lovers with fake adoption offers.

Maine Coon cats have become the most in-demand cats in recent years, with their friendly personalities and distinctive appearance making them highly sought after.

"A lot of people compare them to Golden Retrievers. They will follow you, they play fetch," said Cassandra Boyle, a registered cat breeder who runs Ohio Maine Coons.

But this popularity has led to an increase in online scams targeting people looking to adopt these special cats.

Kathy Pierce nearly fell victim to such a scam while browsing cat groups on Facebook.

"Her name was Katherine and she had Maine Coon kittens for adoption," Pierce said.

The scammer asked for a $500 fee, and Pierce was ready to pay.

"Did you kind of fall in love with that kitten? Oh my gosh, I had a name picked out," she said.

Pierce became suspicious when the seller refused a cashier's check and demanded payment in gift cards instead.

"She wanted a gift card to either CVS or Walmart," Pierce said. At that point, she backed out.

Warning signs a pet may not be what it seems

Jennie Lintz with the ASPCA warns against starting a pet search online.

"It's very easy to kind of create a website and use photos and fall in love with this ball of fluff that then you need to bring home," Lintz said.

The ASPCA recommends deciding what type of pet you want and turning to local resources like dog shelters or veterinarians, instead of online listings, especially on Facebook Marketplace.

Lintz emphasizes the importance of meeting the rescuer or breeder in person to see the animal's environment.

In a pinch, she says, you can request a live FaceTime video, so you can see that the person really has that puppy or kitten with them.

"If the person says no, makes up, makes it difficult, makes excuses, then that would be a red flag for me," she said.

Boyle notes that legitimate Maine Coon cats typically cost $1,000 or more, making low-priced offers suspicious.

Often the "seller" asks for more and more money, she said. They ask for shipping costs, insurance fees, vet fees, and more.

"It does not matter how much money you send to these scammers. There is no kitten on the other side. And people have a tough time understanding that," Boyle said.

So make sure that kitten or puppy really exists, so you don't waste your money.

