Thinking of shopping in June? Think dads, and grads, and the great outdoors.

June is a great month to shop for gifts and outdoor equipment, with retailers offering deals on items for Father's Day, graduations and summer adventures.



At Benchmark Outdoor Outfitters, the shelves are stocked with summer outdoor gear, from backpacks to camping chairs and popular coolers.

"We have the Yeti Tundra, their most classic cooler," Max Artbauer, a salesman at Benchmark, said.

For shoppers on a budget -- who wince at the cost of anything Yeti or Stanley -- Artbauer recommends water bottles like Hydroflasks or inexpensive Nalgenes.

"It's just basic. $16, the hiker classic," he said of a green Nalgene water bottle.



Consumer Reports' deals editor Samantha Gordon says June will bring numerous promotions on gifts for Father's Day and graduations, particularly on tech products, power tools, lawn care equipment and stereotypical "dad" gifts.

CLICK HERE for Consumer Reports' list of the best June deals.



“We're looking at smart speakers, wireless and Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches tend to be a big one, fitness trackers, headphones," Gordon said.

"There are special offers there because people are looking for those standard ‘gift for dad’ items. The more stereotypical the item is, the more likely you're able to find a discount on it," she said.

Watch as we tour a store offering great deals in June:

What to buy in June, and some things to wait on

Some things to wait on



Gordon advises waiting a few weeks for bigger purchases.

"Amazon has already teased that they will be holding another Prime Day in July, and with that, a lot of other retailers have big sales as well," she said.

In addition, laptops typically see big markdowns in July for back-to-school.

At Benchmark Outfitters, Artbauer emphasized that June offers the best selection of outdoor gear for the year, with shelves stocked and a wide range of sizes available for clothing, shoes, and boots.

"There is no better time than this month, for sure,” he said. That way you don't waste your money.



