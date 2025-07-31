Hulk Hogan died of heart attack; medical report notes history of leukemia

Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died from a heart attack, according to a medical examiner’s report.

Hogan was pronounced dead last week after emergency crews responded to his Florida home following a call about a person in cardiac arrest.

The medical examiner ruled Hogan’s death natural and noted he had a history of atrial fibrillation and leukemia.

It’s not known whether Hogan was aware of his leukemia diagnosis. The medical report only notes a history of the disease, which Hogan does not appear to have ever publicly acknowledged.

Hogan was one of the most iconic professional wrestlers in history, rising to fame in the 1980s as the face of the World Wrestling Federation — now World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He helped bring professional wrestling into the mainstream with his larger-than-life persona and signature “Hulkamania” catchphrases.

His fans spanned generations — from children to adults — including President Donald Trump.

The president paid tribute to Hogan after his death.

"He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive," President Trump said. "To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

Hogan was a 12-time world champion — six titles with WWE and six with its former rival promotion, World Championship Wrestling (WCW).