Ozzy Osbourne died of heart attack, death certificate shows

Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack and had coronary artery disease in addition to suffering from Parkinson's disease for years, his death certificate said.

The singer had suffered from coronary artery disease as well as Parkinson's, according to the certificate filed at a register office in London and obtained by The New York Times on Tuesday. Osbourne died on July 22 at 76.

An email from The Associated Press requesting confirmation from the registry office in Hillingdon Council in northwest London, which covers the district where the Black Sabbath singer was reportedly officially pronounced dead, was not immediately returned. Osbourne's representatives didn't immediately return the AP's emailed requests for comment.

The document was submitted by Osbourne's daughter Aimée Osbourne the New York Times reported. Osbourne died of “(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes),” the certificate states.

Osbourne, also a somewhat unexpected reality TV star, announced in 2020 that he had Parkinson’s disease after suffering a fall. In announcing his death, his family asked for privacy and said that he was with relatives when he died.

Fans came out in droves from across the country to mourn his death in his hometown of Birmingham last week. Osbourne had his final show there just weeks before his death, as admirers watched the heavy metal icon perform while seated on a black throne.

“I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Osbourne said during his performance. “You’re all … special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”