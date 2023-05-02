Former Virginia police officer pleads guilty to possession of child porn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A former officer with the Richmond Police Department pleaded guilty to 50 counts of possession of child pornography in court on Monday.

51-year-old David Stone was found to be in possession of the child pornography by the Louisa County Sheriff's Office back in January after they received a tip.

According to Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, a technology company identified Stone’s online behavior on their network and forwarded the information to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The NCMEC uncovered a cell phone number and an email address and sent the information to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (SOVA). The suspected account owner was identified as Stone.

On Jan. 24, detectives with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Stone's home and took digital media storage devices including a tablet from his bedroom.

Detective Mark Stanton conducted a digital forensic examination of the tablet the next day and identified 50 images that included infants being sexually assaulted.

Warrants for Stone's arrest were taken out and he was arrested when he showed up for duty at the Richmond Police Department that same night.

Stone could face a maximum sentence of over 250 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for July 17.