Georgia election workers sue Giuliani for defamation again

The two Georgia election workers who recently won a defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani are now suing the former New York City mayor yet again.

Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss filed a second lawsuit Monday seeking to bar Giuliani from making additional defamatory comments about them. The suit cites comments the former mayor made outside a court last week, in which he stuck by his original accusations that Freeman and Moss interfered in the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani's comments came after he had been found guilty for making the same type of comments, and just days before a jury ruled that he must pay the election workers more than $148 million in damages for falsely alleging they committed ballot fraud. In their closing statements, attorneys for the women pointed out that Giuliani has repeated the false statements, even as recently as when speaking to reporters outside the courthouse while the trial for damages was underway.

"The past few years have been devastating," Shaye Moss said in a statement after the verdict. "The flame that (Rudy) Giuliani lit with those lies, and passed to so many others to keep that flame blazing, changed every aspect of our lives. Our homes, our family, our work, our sense of safety, our mental health; and we're still working to rebuild."

The latest case comes as Giuliani faces other legal entanglements, including charges in Fulton County, Georgia, for his alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election results there. Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has called them politically motivated.

"We have not been allowed to offer one single piece of evidence in defense, of which I have a lot," Giuliani told reporters after the verdict. "So I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it'll be reversed so quickly it will make your head spin. And the absurd numbers that just came in will help that, actually."

