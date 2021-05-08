Great-grandchildren hold dance recital for woman in hospice care: 'I couldn't love you more'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Ruth Rich wanted nothing more than to see her great-grandchildren perform in their dance school's recital.

On Thursday night, her family surprised her by putting on the recital a month early.

"With my grandma being sick and wanting to make it to the dance recital and not knowing if she will make it the June 6 dance recital or East Coast Dance Company, that was my grandma's dying wish and I wanted to make it come true and with no hesitation, Becky said yes," Tabatha Hess, Ruth's granddaughter, said.

Ruth was in tears as soon as she saw her family standing outside her front door.

"All y'all came to me?"

Ruth had the chance to see the recital surrounded by her family and loved ones. She said that she felt especially grateful considering the history her family has had with the dance studio.

"They've been a part of the studio for around 11 years. I think this is their eleventh recital. I was afraid I was going to miss this one but I see to it that they took care of that," Ruth said.

The evening was filled with both tears and laughter as the family came together to watch the dance.

"I couldn't love you more, I've enjoyed every moment spent at that studio with y'all and y'all girls are just smiling, I know y'all are proud of yourselves. You've got to be. You do good, all of you," Ruth said