Watch

Actions

Handsome Texas Walmart employee a hit with customers, goes viral

Walmart logo
KRIS file photo.
Walmart is looking to hire 3,000 new employees as it expands its in-home delivery program.
Walmart logo
Posted at 10:36 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 22:36:12-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not the milkshake bringing all the girls to the yard, it's Little Debbie's ice cream!

In a recent Facebook post from Walmart Corpus Christi- Saratoga, an employee is seen in front of a freezer holding “Little Debbie’s" ice cream.

A handsome one, according to the people in the comments section.

The young man has now gone viral locally on Facebook, and has gained many fans. He is identified by his name badge as ‘Jose,’ and he has broken the Internet.

Jose has become a sensation throughout the Corpus Christi community. He is making all the women scream for this ice cream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home