Updated COVID vaccines unavailable in parts of US as CDC delays approval

Amid uncertainty at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CVS says it is restricting its COVID-19 vaccine rollout in 16 states.

Previously, anyone age 6 months or older was eligible for the vaccine. In the following states and Washington, D.C., CVS now requires a prescription to receive it:

Arizona

Colorado

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

In Massachusetts, Nevada and New Mexico, the vaccine is currently unavailable to all patients, CVS says.

In the rest of the United States, access is limited to people age 65 and older or those with underlying medical conditions.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has not yet met this year to consider reapproving distribution of updated COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the anticipated winter season. Some states do not allow pharmacists to administer the vaccine without the panel’s approval, which is expected in the next couple of months.

Federal health officials have issued mixed signals about the future of the vaccine. Some appointees under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argue it is unnecessary for most people because of widespread immunity, while also questioning its safety and effectiveness.

Most medical experts say the vaccine is both safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness.

Kennedy has downplayed the need for widespread vaccination but says vaccines will remain available for those who want them after consulting a doctor.

“These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors,” Kennedy said earlier this week.

In previous years, updated COVID-19 vaccines were widely accessible through pharmacies and clinics without prescriptions.