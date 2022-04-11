Mom speaks out about wanting change after 16-year-old Ocean Lakes teen dies of fentanyl

Hampton Roads, Va. - A deadly problem across Hampton Roads - fatal fentanyl overdoses.

The News 3 I-team continues to investigate as law enforcement says the drugs are coming from China to Mexico - then winding up on Snap Chat and other social media platforms for your kids to buy.

Makayla Cox was only 16 for two weeks before she died.

Her mother, Shannon Doyle said on February 21 they watched movies together during the snowstorm.

In the morning, she said she passed away in bed and the toxicology report shows that she died from fentanyl.

“I knew the moment that I walked in and saw her that it was too late,” said Doyle.

Makayla Cox was an only child with a bright and bubbly personality.

Her mom said she was an honor roll student at Ocean Lakes High School, cheered competitively when she was younger and competed on the gymnastics team.

“She made friends so easily. We couldn’t walk into Walmart without her making friends,” said Doyle.

She said her house was always filled with her friends.

Doyle said that police found blue pills in her room. She said she knew her daughter had tried a few pills and wanted to immediately get her to a treatment facility.

Her mom said she wanted her daughter enrolled in some kind of program because she knew how quickly a drug problem can spiral out of control.

“I was told that because of her age, unless she volunteered to do it, she couldn’t because at 14 they have the right to refuse treatment,” said Doyle.

The D.E.A. reported drug overdoses in the first half of 2021 were already 22 percent higher than the year prior – likely making 2021 the deadliest overdose year and they predict more than 2,600 lives to be lost this year.

Doyle said there is no way her daughter wanted to take fentanyl. She believes that her daughter unknowingly took the poisonous drug that can kill someone within moments of taking it.

She said lacing drugs isn’t new but lacing drugs with fentanyl is extremely concerning and happening throughout our region.

Now she’s created an online petition in hopes of changing law – and forcing kids under 18 into drug treatment in hopes of preventing more deaths. https://www.change.org/p/makayla-s-law

“Obviously you can’t trust who you’re getting your drugs from. Clearly, they care about their money and their next customer. They don’t care what they give you even if it kills you,” said Doyle.