ISLE OF WIGHT - Reports of residents without running water came in early this morning.

Don Robertson of Isle of Wight County confirms there is an issue of residents unable to use running water.

Roughly 3,000 customers in the Carrollton area were impacted.

The county reports that utility staff have managed to get systems up and running around 8:20 a.m. All services are being restored.

Isle of Wight County is still investigating the cause of the issue.

News 3 is continuing to check for updates.