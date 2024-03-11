Krispy Kreme is ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with a new limited-time doughnut collection.

The new St. Patrick’s Day collection includes four colorful doughnuts, including the Luck of the Rainbow, an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in green icing, then covered in rainbow sprinkles and topped with what Krispy Kreme calls a “buttercream cloud.”

The collection also features Shamrock Cookies ‘N Kreme, which is made with Oreo cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in white icing and decorated with green drizzles and sprinkles. Then there’s the Plaid Party Doughnut, which is a shell doughnut filled with white Kreme, then dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with green icing.

Lastly, the Shooting Shamrock Doughnut is a glazed doughnut dipped in light green icing with a dark green icing swirl. It is then topped with a shamrock sugar piece.

For three days only, March 15-17, Krispy Kreme will also be bringing back the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, which is a typical glazed doughnut, but dyed green. They’re available individually or by the dozen.

You can even score a free one if you wear green to your local Krispy Kreme this Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The offer is available in-shop or via drive-thru and no additional purchase is necessary.

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you — or just want even more lucky treats — Dairy Queen has a special St. Patrick’s Day Blizzard and shake on the menu for a limited time.

For a fresh and fudgy flavor, the Mint Brownie Blizzard combines DQ’s vanilla soft serve with chocolate brownie pieces, choco chunks and mint.

The Under the Rainbow Shake is also made with vanilla soft serve. It’s infused with strawberry flavor and rainbow sprinkles, then topped with whipped topping and (of course) more sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day doughnut collection is here