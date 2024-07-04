Nearly 1 million power adapters for popular Hatch Baby sound machines recalled due to shock risk

A popular brand of parenting devices is voluntarily recalling nearly 1 million sleep machine power adapters due to the potential risk of electrical shock.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Hatch Baby was recalling adapters sold with its Rest 1st Generation sound machines. The recall affects 919,400 adapters sold in the U.S., as well as 44,352 sold in Canada from from January 2019 through May 2024.

Hatch said it has received 19 reports of the plastic housing on the adapter coming apart, including two reports of people who experienced "a minor electrical shock." The white rectangular adapters being recalled will have model number CYAP05 050100U printed in the back near the prongs, along with the words "Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD" and "Made in China."

Hatch Identifier for the recalled Hatch Baby 1st Generation Sound Machine power adapters.

Consumers in possession of the recalled adapters are being urged to immediately stop using them and contact Hatch to receive a replacement, free of charge. This can be done by unplugging the recalled adapter, cutting the cord, and emailing a photo of the destroyed adapter to recall@hatch.co, along with your name and mailing address.

The company said once consumers receive a replacement adapter, their Rest 1st generation sound machines will be safe to continue using.

