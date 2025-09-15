Paris Hilton mini fridges recalled after dozens of reports of them catching fire

Miniature fridges sold by Paris Hilton's brand are being recalled because the electrical switch can short-circuit and pose a fire hazard.

According to an alert posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes over 100,000 "Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridge" sold in a 4-liter model in pink, white, aqua and hot pink and a 10-liter model in pink and white.

The mini fridges — meant to store skincare products — were sold nationwide by Walmart, Ross and Amazon.

There is a list of serial numbers associated with the recall on the CPSC's website. The model number and serial number can be found on the back of the unit for the 4-liter model and on the bottom of the unit for the 10-liter model.

Customers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled models and register to receive a refund.

So far, the CPSC said it has received 27 reports of the mini fridges overheating and catching fire, but no injuries have been reported. Damage was isolated to the unit itself and surrounding surfaces.