Tons of ground beef recalled from US Walmart locations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall of 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef sold at Walmart locations throughout the U.S.

The ground beef is possibly contaminated with E. coli, the USDA said.

Officials said there have not been any reports of illnesses. The USDA said previously segregated product had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef. The items were produced on April 26-27, 2024.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said E. coli symptoms typically appear three to four days after consumption. The symptoms typically last up to a week. The symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, the CDC added.

Cooking ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit will kill off E. coli, the CDC said.

The USDA said the following items were included in the recall.



2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

The USDA says if you have any of these products, they should be thrown away or returned for a refund.