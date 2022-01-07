Two moose interrupt busy slopes at Colorado ski resort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Skiing and snowboarding came to a grinding halt on the slopes of Steamboat Ski Resort on Thursday afternoon when not one, but two bull moose calmly walked from the trees and across the busy run.

Lindsey Cienski was skiing near the Thunderhead Express lift when the first moose walked out of the trees past several skiers.

"Don't charge, don't charge," skiers said to the animal in the video.

The skiers moved out of the way. But a few seconds later, a second moose ran out onto the slope.

The animals slowed to a walk on the opposite side of the run, where they gently sparred for a few minutes.

It's far from the first time moose have been spotted in Colorado's ski areas. In January 2019, a moose chased skiers at Breckenridge Ski Resort, and a moose ran alongside snowboarders at Breckenridge in March 2017.

Colorado is home to thousands of moose, and Steamboat Springs is not an uncommon destination to spot them. The Yampa Valley is an ideal location for moose.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, while moose can be sometimes calm and uninterested in people, they can also be aggressive and unpredictable. When charging, moose can reach speeds of 35 mph.

CPW recommends always keeping a safe distance from moose and keeping pets leashed when outside.

This story was originally published by Stephanie Butzer on Scripps station KMGH in Denver.