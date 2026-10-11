Man dies after shooting on East Little Creek Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — One man is dead after a shooting on East Little Creek Road in Norfolk early Sunday morning, according to Norfolk Police.

Police said officers responded to the 800 block of East Little Creek Road, right near the intersection with Tidewater Drive around 12:30 a.m.

There, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line.