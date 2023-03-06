Man shot outside Virginia McDonald's dies in drive-thru lane

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the drive-thru lane of a Richmond fast-food restaurant Sunday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the McDonald's at Southside Plaza in the 4100 block of Hull Street Road just before 7:40 p.m.

Police on the scene said it appeared that the victim was shot in the parking lot. That man made it to the drive-thru lane before collapsing.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that another man was shot to death in the drive-thru.

No additional details were available at last check.

