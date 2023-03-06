Watch Now
Man shot outside Virginia McDonald's dies in drive-thru lane

Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 11:22:17-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the drive-thru lane of a Richmond fast-food restaurant Sunday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the McDonald's at Southside Plaza in the 4100 block of Hull Street Road just before 7:40 p.m.

Police on the scene said it appeared that the victim was shot in the parking lot. That man made it to the drive-thru lane before collapsing.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that another man was shot to death in the drive-thru.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

