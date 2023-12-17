Massive storm system drenches East Coast threatening travel impacts

A strengthening storm drenched Florida with heavy rains and strong winds as it headed up the East Coast, threatening more turbulent weather that could lead to disruptions for the start of holiday travel.

Saturday was a complete washout over much of South Florida, forcing many holiday events, such as the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in Fort Lauderdale, to be canceled or postponed.

Tampa saw a few feet of storm surge cause flooding across some of its neighborhoods Sunday as the storm moved north, triggering gale warnings along the coast.

Scripps News Tampa said the unusual December low-pressure system developed in the Gulf of Mexico, bringing with it tropical rains and winds to the sunshine state.

The storm is expected to move through Georgia on Sunday before arriving in the Carolinas and Virginia on Monday, the National Weather Service said. Coastal flood advisories have already been issued throughout each of the states.

Virginia has already reported impacts from the massive systems, with widespread rain and gusty winds.

High wind warnings were issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday for portions of southern Connecticut, southeastern New York and Boston as the system hugs the East Coast.

