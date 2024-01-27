Michigan promotes offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to head coach

Michigan hired Sherrone Moore on Friday to replace coach Jim Harbaugh, giving the 37-year-old offensive coordinator an opportunity to lead college football's winningest program.

The school made the move two days after Harbaugh bolted to lead the Los Angeles Chargers with a five-year deal that gives him another chance to chase a Super Bowl title.

Moore was 4-0, including wins over Ohio State and Penn State, while filling in for Harbaugh as he served two separate suspensions for potential NCAA rules violations during the 2023 season.

"You’ve already got a glimpse of the shining star that he is,” Harbaugh said of Moore before beating Washington for the national championship last month. “He’s just phenomenal, so smart, works so hard at it.”

Michigan’s offensive line has been among the best in the country under Moore, helping the traditional power restore its glory with a national title and three straight Big Ten championships.

Retaining Moore may help the Wolverines maintain some continuity in the post-Harbaugh era, with many of his assistants staying on the staff.

Moore joined Harbaugh’s staff in 2018 as tight ends coach on the recommendation of Dan Enos, who spent about six weeks after the 2017 season as a member of Harbaugh’s staff before leaving to be an Alabama assistant.

Moore was promoted to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2021, the season in which the Wolverines bounced back from a 2-4, pandemic-shortened season.

