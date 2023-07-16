Missing Alabama woman returns home, taken to hospital

Alabama resident Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell returned home late Saturday and was brought to the hospital after being the focus of a two-day search when she went missing after checking on a child on an interstate, reports say.

She returned to the home she shares with her parents in Hoover, Alabama, according to AL.com.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said Russell was taken to the hospital for evaluation, reports say.

It is not immediately clear where Russell has been.

On Thursday, Russell had called police and a family member when she saw a child walking alone on I-459. The family member heard a scream and lost contact with Russell over the phone, which is when she disappeared.

At the time, police who searched the area found Russell's personal belongings and cellphone near her car, but no sign of her or a child.

A $25,000 reward had been set for any information that helped locate Russell.

