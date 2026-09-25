Hertford County Sheriff's Office searching for missing mom and 8-year-old son

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The following information was provided by Hertford County Sheriff's Office
Name: Makeda Dempsey and David Dempsey
Age: 30-year-old Makeda Dempsey, 8-year-old David Dempsey
Date last seen:
Last known location: Residence on Rogers Lane in the Ahoskie area
Physical description: David: Black Jordans, black pants, burgundy shirt, blue GAP sweatshirt, and blue-framed glasses.
Makeda: Black tights, possibly a blue t-shirt and she may not be wearing shoes.
More details: Makeda has been diagnosed with schizophrenia
Anyone with information is asked to call Hertford County Communications Centerat
252-358-0231