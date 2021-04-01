Fake Amazon phone calls are fooling customers

Many of us have been ordering dozens of items from Amazon during the pandemic.

Sometimes you don't remember what you ordered, which makes it easy to fall for the latest phone scam, which involves a very slick call telling you of a problem with your Amazon account.

Kimberly Moore was at her health administrator job when she received a strange call on her cell.

"This call is regarding your purchase from Amazon.com. You made a transaction for $529," the caller said.

Moore had saved the call in her voicemail.

"They gave a very specific amount of money of a purchase that they wanted to see if I made."

But Moore knew she never made any such purchase.

So, the automated call then gave her an option of calling a number the caller provided for her.

"It told me to call this number and they wanted to get it all straightened out for you," she said.

She almost called. But instead, she first checked her Amazon account, and realized there was no such $529 order.

Caller claims fraudulent activity, stresses urgency

Amazon customers across the country are getting calls like hers, with the automated call sometimes asking them to press a number to speak with a live operator. The caller says it is urgent.

"That order seemed to be fraudulent," one call said. "Press 1 to speak with an Amazon fraud department executive."

Sometimes it's a reassuring woman's voice calling.

"You can speak to an Amazon customer service manager by pressing 1."

The FTC is issuing an alert saying that if you press 1, an agent will ask for the credit card number attached to the account, or in some cases, more personal information.

Don't do it. It is all a scam.

Amazon will email you personally with your name if there is ever any account issue.

Moore is so glad she checked her account online before calling the number back.

"I figured it was a fraud, but I was like, 'gosh, is there $500 now missing from my account?'"

Luckily, her account was fine.

Still not sure?

Ask the caller to read you your account number: Chances are they have no idea what it is. Just don't give it to them.

That way, you don't waste your money.

