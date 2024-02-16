Morgan Wallen to open 6-story Nashville bar named after hit single

TC Restaurant Group has teamed up with country music hit-maker Morgan Wallen to open up a large six-story bar and restaurant this summer called This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, inspired by Wallen's music.

This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen will be a 30,000-square-foot venue situated off Nashville's Lower Broadway entertainment district, and will have three live music stages along with an open-air rooftop lounge and a gift shop.

TC Restaurant Group has worked with other music acts to create artist-curated venues. The company says guests can explore the different floors of the venue and see memorabilia and images from Wallen's life and career so far.

The restaurant's menu plan will center around Southern-inspired cuisine, small and larger plates and some recipes inspired by Wallen's mother's cooking.

Wallen said in a statement reported on by Billboard, "I sing about finding myself in 'this bar,' and now it's coming to life. This venue will hold true to everything I love and is inspired by my fans and the way they have embraced me and my music."

Wallen's hit song "This Bar," which was featured on his YouTube page three years ago and has gained 26 million views on the platform, talks about drinking, turning 21, meeting friends, and other adventures at a memorable bar.

His team posted a message on Instagram promoting the project, showing the venue still under construction next to Nashville's tall AT&T building, which has become a memorable part of the country music city's skyline. The caption reads, "You'll find yourself in this bar."

