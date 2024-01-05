Mountain Dew’s Baja Blast is now in grocery stores for an entire year

Mountain Dew is celebrating 20 years of its popular Baja Blast flavor in a big way: by making it available in grocery stores for an entire year!

The flavor, which could only be found at Taco Bell locations from 2004-2014, made its way to store shelves for a few summers. But until now, Baja Blast has only been available at the fast-food chain year-round.

This time, the drink — in regular and zero-sugar varieties — will be available from January through December 2024 nationwide, so you have plenty of time to stock up.

To add to the anniversary celebration, fans can also earn rewards with every Baja Blast purchase both in stores and at participating Taco Bell locations.

You’ll simply scan the logo on your cup, can or bottle. Then, collect virtual coins for a chance to earn gear, accessories, electronics, Taco Bell menu items and more at the Baja Blast Shop. The items you could earn include hats, hoodies, socks, a Stanley cup and even an electric bike.

If you’ve never had Baja Blast, it’s described as a “tropical lime flavor,” which explains why it’s usually popular in the summer.

Baja Blast is so beloved, in fact, that Mountain Dew even added the flavor to a limited-edition hot sauce last year and has made it a permanent addition to the Hard Mountain Dew lineup, which also includes regular, Watermelon and Livewire.

You can also find Hard Mountain Dew in a Baja Blast variety pack that includes Pineapple, Punch and Mango flavors. The alcoholic beverages contain 5% alcohol and have no sugar or caffeine, so you’ll need to stick to the regular soda if you’re looking for a pick-me-up.

Are you a fan of Baja Blast? Use this locator to find it near you.

